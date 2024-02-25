Rathbones Group PLC Buys New Position in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dakota Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $4,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dakota Gold by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,417,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dakota Gold by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 689,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dakota Gold by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 209,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dakota Gold by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DC stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Dakota Gold Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

