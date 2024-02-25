Rathbones Group PLC Buys New Stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GROY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.28.

Gold Royalty Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $1.72 on Friday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gold Royalty Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.