Rathbones Group PLC Buys New Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

