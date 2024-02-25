Rathbones Group PLC Buys Shares of 11,500 McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 930,532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 42.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 196,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on McEwen Mining from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MUX opened at $6.20 on Friday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About McEwen Mining

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.