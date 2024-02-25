Rathbones Group PLC Invests $159,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

