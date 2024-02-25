Rathbones Group PLC Invests $72,000 in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BioLineRx by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
Shares of BLRX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $85.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.96. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
