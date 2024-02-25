Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.12% of Platinum Group Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

PLG opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Platinum Group Metals ( NYSE:PLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Platinum Group Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Platinum Group Metals

About Platinum Group Metals

(Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.