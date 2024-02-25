Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UROY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $6.20 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

UROY opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.99 million, a P/E ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

