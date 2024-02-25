Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 186,433 shares in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 2.07.

ASM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

