Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at Lineage Cell Therapeutics

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,730,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,666,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Don M. Bailey bought 96,155 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,153.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,730,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.23. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

