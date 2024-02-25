Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 7,505 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 949.5% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 126,006 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 299.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 1,770,822 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 1,328,032 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 342.7% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,112,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 861,209 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 58.0% in the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,027 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 721,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at $3,882,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.67 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.80.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

