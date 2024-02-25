Rathbones Group PLC Purchases New Position in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.14% of Electra Battery Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELBM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 216,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Electra Battery Materials from $2.50 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELBM opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.36. Electra Battery Materials Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

