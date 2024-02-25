Rathbones Group PLC Purchases New Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,617,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

