Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 10,320 Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exscientia by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Exscientia by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Exscientia by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 116.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. Exscientia plc has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $795.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

