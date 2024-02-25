Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 31,650 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SILV opened at $5.17 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $759.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.31.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

