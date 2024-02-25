Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 73,420 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

