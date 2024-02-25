Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,550 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

DRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRD stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5%.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

