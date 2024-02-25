Rathbones Group PLC Takes $169,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,607,000 after acquiring an additional 208,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,335,000 after acquiring an additional 380,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after acquiring an additional 676,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Takeda Pharmaceutical

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.62 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

