Rathbones Group PLC Takes $55,000 Position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Osisko Development by 86.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the second quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Osisko Development by 2,497.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Osisko Development by 97.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Price Performance

Shares of Osisko Development stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. Osisko Development Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

