Rathbones Group PLC Takes $76,000 Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.67.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

