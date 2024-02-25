Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917,788 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1,445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 963,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 20,400 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

SMMT opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.14.

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.