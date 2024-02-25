Raymond James Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$32.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPI. Desjardins decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.21.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$23.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$34.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

