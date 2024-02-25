Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $4.35 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Condire Management LP lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,356,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,535,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 342,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

