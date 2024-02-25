RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.40, but opened at $71.00. RB Global shares last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 617,934 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth $587,759,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.96.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

