RB Global (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$101.43 and last traded at C$98.88. 108,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 128,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get RB Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RB Global

RB Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.65.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.3901612 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.