Ready Capital (RC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RC stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ready Capital by 128.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 86.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

