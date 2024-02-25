Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $984.64

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $984.64 and last traded at $982.93, with a volume of 64642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $964.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $921.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $855.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,513,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

