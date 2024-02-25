Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Repsol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REPYY

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of REPYY opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. Repsol has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Repsol had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.