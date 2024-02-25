Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Theratechnologies stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

