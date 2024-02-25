Research Analysts Set Expectations for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for LGI Homes in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LGIH. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

LGI Homes Stock Up 0.0 %

LGI Homes stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,728,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,158,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,940,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,094,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after buying an additional 86,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.