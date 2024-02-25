Reviewing Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners 15.19% 23.90% 15.25% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Brick Partners and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.79%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $26.70, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Green Brick Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Smith Douglas Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners $1.76 billion 1.48 $291.90 million $5.74 9.96 Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Smith Douglas Homes on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

