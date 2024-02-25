Reviewing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital 56.52% 14.15% 8.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Klépierre has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Klépierre and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 1 2 1 0 2.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Klépierre and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.30 billion N/A $437.45 million N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital $8.57 million 6.37 $5.21 million $0.49 9.73

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Klépierre on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's "A-list". These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. Its loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

