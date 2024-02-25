Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,840 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVLV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

