Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Revolve Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 56,462 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

