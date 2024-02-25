Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Revolve Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.06.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Revolve Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 56,462 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
