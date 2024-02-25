Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,790 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Choice Hotels International worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $112.84 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

