Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Travel + Leisure worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

