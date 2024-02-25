RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.14

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 92015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

