RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,686,000 after acquiring an additional 63,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

