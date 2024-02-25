Robbie Pape Sells 831 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) VP Robbie Pape sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $21,256.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carriage Services Stock Up 3.2 %

CSV opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSV. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,333,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

