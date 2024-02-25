Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.39

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 2360765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $489,130.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $489,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,443,813 shares of company stock worth $17,101,709. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after acquiring an additional 943,515 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

