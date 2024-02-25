Roth Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on THRM. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $67.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gentherm by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after acquiring an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

