Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.03.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$30.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.74. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.25 and a 12-month high of C$35.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

