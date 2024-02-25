Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.25 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.03.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.74.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

