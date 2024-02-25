Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

ITCI stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

