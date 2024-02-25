Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.04

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.04 and last traded at $141.97, with a volume of 72954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,796,000 after buying an additional 333,066 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $2,289,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $3,917,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

