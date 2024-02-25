Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,093,682 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 12.83% of Sage Therapeutics worth $158,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.