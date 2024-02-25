Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $298.00

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $298.00 and last traded at $295.01, with a volume of 568016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.33. The company has a market cap of $283.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,140,306.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock valued at $376,292,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

