Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 4.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 316,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,370,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 1,818,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

