Sandra Beaver Sells 1,821 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 1,821 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $23,818.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,138.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EOLS opened at $13.72 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Evolus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evolus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

