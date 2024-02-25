Sandra Beaver Sells 1,821 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 1,821 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $23,818.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,138.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Evolus Price Performance
EOLS opened at $13.72 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Evolus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evolus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
