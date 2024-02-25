Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stake Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3,686.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sanmina by 25.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 486,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sanmina by 19.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SANM stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SANM

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.